Healthy and delicious recipes for your Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl is coming up in just a few weeks, and if you are hosting a watch party, we’ve got some yummy AND healthy snack ideas!

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip:

Ingredients:

½ (8 oz) package fat free cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 1/2 tbsp ranch dry seasoning mix

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (or blue cheese)

1/2 cup Franks Red Hot™ Buffalo Wing Sauce (more or less depending on desired heat)

1 1/2 cup chicken, cooked and shredded (or pulled)

Veggies and baked crackers for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small baking dish with non-stick spray. In a bowl, mix together the first 5 ingredients. Add the pulled chicken and stir until well combined. Spoon mixture into baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until dip is warmed through and cheese is melted. Serve warm with baked chips, celery sticks, or other veggies!

Football Deviled Eggs:

Ingredients:

12 hard boiled eggs, peeled and cut lengthwise

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

4 tsp dijon mustard

1/2 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp salt

Green onion to garnish

Directions:

Place the whites on a plate and the yolks in a bowl. Add the remaining ingredients (except for the paprika) to the yolks in the bowl, and mash it all together. If you would like the mixture to be smooth, use a blender. Once it is mostly uniform, add the mixture back into the empty egg whites. Cut dark tips of green onion into skinny strips and lay on deviled eggs to resemble football lace.

Village Clubs has four locations around the Valley, including Phoenix, two in Scottsdale, and Chandler.

Check out their website at www.villageclubs.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.