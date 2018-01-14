Phoenix PD: Suspect stole trailer with $20,000 of equipment inside

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video driving away with a stolen trailer.

Police say the suspect entered the Extra Space Storage facility located at 37th Street and Bell Road in the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 27 using a vendor gate code.

The suspect is then seen driving away with a 2015 enclosed Pace Box trailer attached to their vehicle. Police say the trailer contained $20,000 worth of cooking equipment inside.

The vehicle is described as a possibly 1990s red Ford Explorer or a similar vehicle. There is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

