Near record warmth continues Sunday

Another unseasonably warm day is ahead for Arizona, with many communities again flirting near record territory.

High pressure dominating the weather pattern will allow daytime highs to rise 10 to 15 degrees above normal with generally sunny skies.

A weak disturbance brushing through the Great Basin Monday and Tuesday will slightly drop temperatures, increase breezes and push high clouds into the area.

A colder, quick moving trough will impact Arizona Friday. This system will kick up winds, increase clouds, bring light to moderate rain and snow to the high country and drop daytime highs by Saturday.

For Phoenix, the forecast high for Sunday is 79. Normal is 67. The record for this date is 81, set in 2000. Monday will include highs in the mid 70s, with the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, the mid to low 70s Thursday and Friday, and a high of just 62 by Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday sunrise is 7:32 a.m. Sunset is at 5:42 p.m.

