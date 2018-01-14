5 Phoenix-area eateries at Barrett-Jackson auto auction

The Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction has returned for another year in Scottsdale.

The 47th annual event showcases some of the world's most expensive and unique car collections.

In addition to the cars, there are plenty of great food vendors to eat from at the event.

We have compiled a list of five Phoenix-area food trucks to stop for while at the event.

Honey Bear's BBQ



This eatery is popular with locals. Honey Bear's BBQ has been serving the valley for over 27 years and it's known for its Tennesse style barbecue menu. In addition to food trucks, Honey Bear's BBQ has two physical locations in Phoenix. For more information on Honey Bear's BBQ and their locations, click here.

Nothing Bundt Cake

Since 1997, This eatery specializes in cakes for birthdays and other special events. Nothing Bundt Cake has six locations in the valley.

For more information, click here.

Junkie's Coffee

As they mention on their official website, Junkies Coffee is a mobile cafe that offers specialty hot, iced and frozen coffee. They also serve lemonade, Italian cream sodas and hot chocolate at many events including Barrett-Jackson.

For more information on Junkies Coffee, click here.

Karen’s Kreamery

For over 15 years, Avondale-based Karen's Kreamery offers their award-winning ice cream at popular events across the valley including Barrett-Jackson. Some of their unique flavors include Banaba Cream Pie, Blue Moon, Pina Colada and Mexican Chocolate.

If you like to learn more about Karen's Kreamery, Click here.

Mama's Dogs

Since 2012, owner Carissa has been running a hot dog cart with a twist. This boutique-styled eatery offers the classic American hot dog menu and gourmet cookies.

For more information, click here.

