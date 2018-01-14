Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Phoenix warehouse

More than 40 firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire at a warehouse in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

The fire was called out after 2 a.m. near the area of Third Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

According to Phoenix fire, crews battled the fire from exterior positions based on a large amount of fire in the building.

There are no reports of anyone trapped or in need of rescue on the interior.

Phoenix fire officials said that the building contains used restaurant equipment.

According to Phoenix fire, a fire captain was sent to the hospital with a back injury that he sustained while fighting the fire.

No civilians were injured.

Phoenix fire officials said that their crews will remain on scene for the next few hours to find and extinguish hot spots.

The fire is under investigation.

