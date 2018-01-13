Thousands of ASU students volunteer during MLK Day of Service

Thousands of ASU students spent Saturday volunteering during ASU's annual MLK Day of Service.

ASU Changemaker volunteers spread out through the Valley to make a difference in the lives of others.

Their efforts included numerous home improvement projects, working in food banks and gardening.

Some students packed dental hygiene supplies for children. Others weeded and mucked at Robinson Ranch for a group that provides horse therapy.

Still others cleaned and planted plants at the Roosevelt Growhouse in Phoenix

Changemaker Central at ASU is a community of like-minded students leading social change in our local and global community.

