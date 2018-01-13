Evans rallies No. 11 Arizona State to 77-75 win over Beavers

By BOB BAUM

Shannon Evans scored seven of his 22 points in a late 10-0 run and No. 11 Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 77-75 on Saturday.

Kodi Justice added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Sun Devils (14-3, 2-3 Pac-12), who were coming off an upset home loss to Oregon on Thursday night.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 for the Beavers (10-7, 2-3), including five 3s (in 10 attempts).

Arizona State prevailed despite an off night from point guard Tra Holder. The Pac-12's leading scorer at 20.9 points per game made 1 of 9 shots for four points.

Tres Tinkle scored 18 for Oregon State but missed a 3-pointer that would have won the game at the buzzer. Thompson's little brother Trevor added 11 points, as did teammate Drew Eubanks.

Evans had all of his 22 points in the second half while Remy Martin scored 12 and De'Quon Lake 11 for the Sun Devils.

The Beavers, who also played Arizona close on Thursday but lost on a late Wildcat rally, have not beaten a Top 25 team on the road since a win at then-No. 15 Washington on Jan. 5, 1985.

Evans made two free throws and a driving layup then capped it with a 3-pointer in the 10-0 surge that put Arizona State ahead 73-68 with 1:07 remaining. Oregon State cut it to 75-73 on Stephen Thompson's 3 with 32 seconds left.

Martin made one of two free throws to put ASU ahead 76-73 with 20.3 seconds left but Thompson's driving layup sliced the lead to 76-75 with 7 seconds to play. Evans made one of two free throws to give the Beavers a chance but Tinkle's 3 was way off the mark.

There were nine lead changes and neither team led by more than five points in a tight first half that ended with Oregon State up 34-33.

Holder was just 1 for 8 from the field in the first half. He took one shot in the second half, and missed.

The Beavers took control with a 10-0 run early in the second half, taking a 45-35 on a pair of free throws by Tinkle with 16:48 left. Oregon State took its biggest lead, 57-44, when Thompson sank a 3 with 11:32 left.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Beavers lost twice in Arizona but give both opponents fits. Their patient style and talent could give teams big problems when they visit Corvallis.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils desperately needed this victory to avoid falling to 1-4 in the Pac-12 and suffering back-to-back home losses. Arizona State still has a ways to go with a crucial trip to the Bay Area coming up.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: hosts UCLA on Thursday.

Arizona State: at Stanford on Wednesday.

