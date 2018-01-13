Boat driver charged with manslaughter in fatal June crash on Lake Havasu

The driver of a boat involved in a deadly crash on Lake Havasu back in June has been charged with manslaughter.

Two people were killed in that accident.

The boat crashed on June 10 in the South Basin of Lake Havasu.

Investigators now say the single boat involved made a sharp turn, causing all six occupants to be ejected into the water.

Good Samaritans were able to pull 5 of the boat's occupants out of the water.

Bruce Buchanan, 50, of Redondo Beach, CA, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The sixth occupant, 31-year-old Jennifer Martin of Los Angeles, CA, was missing for several days.

Her body was recovered several days later from the lake bottom.

Speed and alcohol said to b a factor in this crash.

The Mohave County Attorney's Office has charged the operator of the boat involved, 49-year-old Brian Simmons of Hawthorne, CA, with two counts of manslaughter.

Simmons was also charged with three counts of endangerment for the surviving passengers.

