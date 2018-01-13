Home invaders tie up Queen Creek homeowners, ransack home, steal 2 cars

It was a terrifying ordeal for some homeowners in Queen Creek, as a trio of home invaders came into the house, tied them up and ransacked the home.

On Friday, Jan. 12, at about 4:30 a.m., deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an emergency call of a home invasion and armed robbery near Chandler Heights and Hawes roads in Queen Creek.

The victims were at home at the time, with their patio door open.

MCSO says the three suspects simply walked in their residence through the open patio door.

The suspects, one female and two males, were wearing masks and were armed.

One of the subjects fired one round from a pistol into the bedroom floor during the incident.

The victims were tied up, as the suspects ransacked the residence looking for valuables.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The suspects stole two of the victims' vehicles from the residence and took off from the scene.

The victims were able to untie themselves, and they ran across the street to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

MCSO says there have been multiple arrests in this case. However, this is an ongoing investigation as MCSO is working in unison with multiple police agencies on this and any other associated crimes.

MCSO called this an isolated incident and assured the Town of Queen Creek there is no further danger to the community.

