Vacation terror: Tempe family in Hawaii during false-alarm missile scare

A false alarm announcement about a missile attack in Hawaii Saturday sent the islands into a panic.

The scare had people abandoning cars on a highway and preparing to flee their homes... until officials said the cellphone alert was a mistake.

The experience was terrifying for many, including one Tempe family vacationing in Hawaii.

Kim Hyde and her family go to Hawaii every year for a golf tournament.

They were on the beach when they heard the warning that there was an extreme alert of a ballistic missile, and they should seek shelter.

"We went on the beach and all of a sudden, our phones went off, and everyone around us," Kim Hyde said. "I said, 'Is this right? Did you get this?'"

Hyde says the announcement sent them into a panic.

"On the way up I called my mom, told her I love her, let everybody know what's going on," she said. "Called my mother-in-law. Then I called my dog sitter, and I said if anything happens, don't let my boys go to the dog pound."

She said she turned on the news, but couldn't get any information. And her mind went straight to the tension currently between the U.S. and North Korea.

"Did he really do it, did Kim really push that button? Did he really do it now?" Hyde asked herself.

Hyde says it took another 30 minutes before the hotel announced it was a false alarm.

"Yes, we're in paradise, but for it to be threatened like that and then not knowing where my husband was and that we weren't together, that's what scared me the most, is we weren't together," Hyde said.

