Armed robber hits Scottsdale Circle K; police ask for help

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday when a male suspect entered the Circle K at 8140 E. Indian School Road.

The suspect approached the clerk, produced a silver handgun and demanded money.

The clerk gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect took off in a gold Toyota Camry 4-door sedan.

The suspect vehicle had a handicapped placard hanging from the rearview mirror, a large dent on the left front quarter panel and a sun roof. The Camry was last seen northbound on 82nd Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’10", heavy build, long grey hair in a ponytail and grey mustache. He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and a tan baseball hat with glasses.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.

