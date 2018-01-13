Original ChopShop's UpBeet Juice recipe

Original ChopShop's UpBeet Juice recipePosted: Updated:
It’s 2018 and next week is National Juice Week! To celebrate and to help folks stay on track with healthy New Year’s resolutions, Original ChopShop is launching a new UpBeet Juice – which we’re going to show you how to make today!
This juice is packed full of vitamins. It’s made with red beets, carrots, apple, ginger and turmeric.
The ginger and turmeric provide an extra natural stamina boost and anti-inflammatory.
It’s also great as a detoxifier and as an immune booster.
DEMO UPBEET JUICE
Ingredients
• 1 red beet, raw
• 1 oz-wt ginger
• 1 oz-wt turmeric
• 1 whole carrot, raw
• ¾ granny smith apple
Procedure
• Juice and serve
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.