Original ChopShop's UpBeet Juice recipe

It’s 2018 and next week is National Juice Week! To celebrate and to help folks stay on track with healthy New Year’s resolutions, Original ChopShop is launching a new UpBeet Juice – which we’re going to show you how to make today!

This juice is packed full of vitamins. It’s made with red beets, carrots, apple, ginger and turmeric.

The ginger and turmeric provide an extra natural stamina boost and anti-inflammatory.

It’s also great as a detoxifier and as an immune booster.

DEMO UPBEET JUICE

Ingredients

• 1 red beet, raw

• 1 oz-wt ginger

• 1 oz-wt turmeric

• 1 whole carrot, raw

• ¾ granny smith apple

Procedure

• Juice and serve

