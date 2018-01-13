Top 5 must-see cars at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale

The 47th annual Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction is in full swing in Scottsdale. The event is on from Jan. 13-21 and features some of the coolest and most expensive cars. Some even say the event is the "The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions."

There are a lot of cars to see and it can be a little overwhelming, so we have broken down some of the coolest cars to look out for.

The Top 5 Cars to Check Out

1965 Shelby GT350R - One of a mere 36 Shelby GT350Rs to be built, it is considered the most winningest Shelby car to come off the assembly line. Charlie Kemp raced this Shelby in the late '60s and put together a 17-race winning streak. He most notably raced the Shelby in the Daytona 1969 race. Kemp entered 54 races, finished 42 times and won 32 of those events.

1969 Dodge Charger - This 1969 Dodge Charger was used in the "Fast and Furious" franchise by Vin Diesel who played Dominic Toretto in the movies. More specifically, Fast and Furious 4 and Fast Five.

1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda - This slick 1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is one of only 59 4-speeds to be built in the HEMI 'Cuda's final year and it is the last known HEMI 'Cuda known to have rolled off the assembly line.

1957 Ford Thunderbird E-Code Convertible - Amos Minter, a well known Thunderbird restorer, is bringing this beauty, a 1957 Thunderbird E-Code, to the auction. Thunderbird E-Codes were the most desirable option to purchase and only 1,449 rolled off production in 1957, plus this car has an S-Code paint which was a special-order paint, which was not easy to get.

1966 Shelby GT350 Prototype 1 - This 1966 Shelby GT350 was the very first Shelby GT350 built in 1966, hence "Prototype 1." It is also the only Shelby with a blue vinyl roof, which was not released for sale, and it is the only Shelby GT350 to have been originally equipped with the upscale factory-optional pony upholstery option offered for production Mustangs.

Even more amazing cars and things to do will be at the auction all week long.

