Woman in serious condition, suspect arrested after Gilbert hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition after she was struck by a car in Gilbert Saturday morning.

According to Gilbert police, 43-year-old Beth Kumpe was walking with her daughter and their dog near Burk Street and Houston Avenue when she and the dog were struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Police say Kumpe was taken to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition. The daughter was not injured. 

Gilbert PD said they have arrested a suspect identified as 23-year-old Paul Flanigan on aggravated assault and hit-and-run charges.  

Burk Street was closed between Houtson Avenue and Baseline Road for several hours while the investigation was conducted but has since reopened.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.