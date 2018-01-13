Woman in serious condition, suspect arrested after Gilbert hit-and-run

A woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition after she was struck by a car in Gilbert Saturday morning.

According to Gilbert police, 43-year-old Beth Kumpe was walking with her daughter and their dog near Burk Street and Houston Avenue when she and the dog were struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Police say Kumpe was taken to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition. The daughter was not injured.

Gilbert PD said they have arrested a suspect identified as 23-year-old Paul Flanigan on aggravated assault and hit-and-run charges.

Burk Street was closed between Houtson Avenue and Baseline Road for several hours while the investigation was conducted but has since reopened.

??UPDATE TO HIT AND RUN: Roadway has reopened. Paul Flanigan (23) of Sun Lakes was arrested and will be booked into jail on aggravated assault and hit and run. Additional charges my occur. The victim is still listed in serious condition. — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) January 13, 2018

????Police investigating serious hit and run. Burk closed b/w Houston and Baseline. 43 Y.O female was struck while walking with her daughter. The victim is listed in serious condition. Suspect vehicle has been located and the investigation is being conducted. — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) January 13, 2018

