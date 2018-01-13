Near record warm temperatures today

Near record warm temperatures are in the forecast Saturday for many Arizona communities as strong high pressure dominates the Pacific.

There will be little change in the warm, dry weather pattern through Tuesday, with only a slight cooling midweek and showers along the Arizona-Utah border as a weak front tracks north of the state.

A stronger storm may bring a more dramatic cool down with high country rain and snow late next week or early next weekend.

For Saturday, look for sunny skies, breezy easterly winds during the afternoon, and highs about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

The forecast high for Phoenix is 78. The record for the day is 79, set in 1904. The normal high for this time of year is 67. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 77. Sunny to partly sunny skies will remain Monday through next Friday. Highs will be in the mid to low 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday sunrise is 7:32 a.m. Sunset is 5:42 p.m.

