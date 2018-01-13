Sam's Club members rush to save cash on closing sale

Most merchandise was 25 percent off. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The day after Sam's Club, a division of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announced its plans to close 63 clubs nationwide, members are rushing to cash in on the closing sale.

Friday, a long line formed outside Sam's Club on Arizona Avenue in Chandler. One customer told Arizona's Family she waited in that line for 30 minutes.

The Chandler location is one of four Sam's Clubs locations closing in Arizona.

"The line was to the very back of the store," said one customer.

Most merchandise was 25 percent off.

Tina DeLeon saved about $90.

"Crazy good," she said. "It was worth the wait. Kind of a madhouse in there."

Arizona's Family called the Prescott Valley, Casa Grande, Scottsdale and Chandler locations and a voice recording stated the stores are closing and they'll all be open for limited hours 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day. The last day it'll be open is Jan. 26.

The Chandler store reached max capacity, so employees had to wait for customers to leave the store before letting more people in.

One employee told us the closing announcement came as a surprise.

"A lot of people are worried especially people who’ve been here a long time," he said. "If there’s an opening you can get transferred but it’s not a guarantee so it’s kind of up in the air for a lot of people."

The Scottsdale location on Northsight Boulevard closed early to make sure the people inside were done shopping by 6 p.m.

Arizona's Family called Sam's Clubs to see if members could cancel or get a membership refund. The employees who answered the phone said yes.

According to Sam's Club website, the company offers a 100 percent membership satisfaction guarantee.

"If at any time a member is unsatisfied with your membership, let us know and we will cancel your membership and provide a refund of the amount paid for your current year Membership fee," the website said.

