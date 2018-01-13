Darnell Nurse scores twice, Oilers beat Coyotes 4-2

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

Darnell Nurse scored twice on rising slap shots from the left circle and the Edmonton Oilers overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Friday night.

Nurse broke a tie at 3:57 of the third period, beating goalie Antti Raanta above the glove from about the same spot where the 6-foot-4 defenseman started the comeback in the first.

Patrick Maroon and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored, Connor McDavid had two assists and Al Montoya stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of Cam Talbot to help Edmonton end a three-game losing streak and win for the second time in nine games.

Brad Richardson and Josh Archibald scored in a 1:14 span early in the first for Arizona. The NHL-worst Coyotes were coming off their bye week.

Nurse pulled Edmonton within 2-1 with 5:44 to go in the first period.

Maroon tied it with 38 seconds left in the first after McDavid's dazzling stickhandling and skating romp through the Arizona zone. McDavid controlled the puck for nearly 15 seconds, weaving out of the left corner to the top of the zone and then back down the crease before finding Oscar Klefbom at the left side of the net for the feed to the open Maroon on the other side.

Richardson jammed in a backhander 2:03 into the game. The fourth-line center had an open side to shoot at after Nick Cousins deflected Jakob Chychrun's long shot off the crossbar.

Archibald, playing alongside Clayton Keller and Christian Dvorak on the third line, made it 2-0 -- and chased Talbot -- at 3:17 with a falling one-timer from the edge of the crease off Dvorak's centering pass.

Nugent-Hopkins had an empty-net goal in the final minute.

PANIK DEBUT

Richard Panik played nearly 17 minutes and had a first-period tripping penalty in his Arizona debut.

Acquired from Chicago on Wednesday in a four-player deal that sent forward Anthony Duclair to the Blackhawks, Panik played right wing on the top line with Derek Stepan and Brendan Perlini.

Arizona also got minor league forward Laurent Dauphin in the deal, and sent defenseman Adam Clendening to Chicago.

NOTES:

Raanta stopped 23 shots.

Coyotes D Niklas Hjalmarsson returned after missing 16 games because of an upper-body injury. F Zac Rinaldo served the final game of a six-game suspension for punching Colorado's Samuel Girard.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Vegas on Saturday night.

Coyotes: At San Jose on Saturday night.



