North Phoenix shop owner turns tables on pair of suspected armed robbers

A business owner in north Phoenix turned the tables on two armed robbers Friday afternoon.

Phoenix police say that just before 3 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the Coins shop near Tatum and Greenway.

Police say when the would-be robbery suspects, a man and a woman, walked into the shop, the owner shot the male suspect, and held the pair at gunpoint until officers arrived.

The male suspect was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman, police say, was detained.

Police have been unable to clarify what type of weapon the pair used to try to rob the Coins shop or provide details on a gray vehicle towed from the scene.

There have been no updates on whether the suspects have been booked on charges.

