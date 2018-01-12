TIMELINE: Accused killer Charlie Malzahn and murdered teacher Cathryn Gorospe

Glendale kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe vanished after she bailed a man named Charlie Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail, where he had been held since August.

This is a timeline of events that have transpired since then.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017

Malzahn was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft; his sister claimed he carjacked her and her children in Tempe. During his time in jail, Malzahn made numerous phone calls, many of them to Gorospe. The recordings of those calls would not be released until January, three months after her disappearance.

Friday, Oct. 6, 2017

Glendale kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe bailed Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail; this is the last time Gorospe was seen alive.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017

Police believe Malzahn contacted some acquaintances in Clifton Saturday morning "to try and get some drugs and a gun ...."

That afternoon, Tucson police made contact with Malzahn at the shopping mall in regard to some purchases he made with a woman's credit card.

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017

Gorospe's roommate reported her missing.

Malzahn was accused of punching an ASU student in the face in her dorm room.

Tempe police believed Malzahn then carjacked a woman in the area of Apache Boulevard and Rural Road at about 10 p.m. Police said he threatened her with what was believed to be a crowbar. That vehicle was later recovered.

Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

Phoenix police arrested Malzahn in the early morning hours after spotting him in Gorospe's vehicle at about 1:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

Malzahn made his initial court appearance on charges stemming from an attack on an ASU student in her dorm room days after Gorospe bail him out of jail.

Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

The Flagstaff Police Department confirmed that the body found near Mayer is Gorospe.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017

The Flagstaff Police Department recommended charges be filed against Malzahn in connection with the murder of Gorospe.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

The Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office said Gorospe was killed by 'multiple stab wounds' and 'blunt force injuries to the chest.'

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017

Malzahn appeared in court on charges related to an attack on one ASU student and the carjacking of another. At this point, he has not been charged in connection with Gorospe's murder.

Friday, Jan. 12, 2018

The Coconino County Sheriff's released recordings of phone calls Malzahn made from jail between his arrest in August and October when Gorospe posted bail for him. Many of the calls were to Gorospe and they paint a picture of a turbulent relationship. At this point, he still has not been charged in the Gorospe case. Any charging decision will be made by the Coconino County Attorney's Office because investigators believe that is where Gorospe was murdered although her remains were found elsewhere.

