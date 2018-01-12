McSally embraces Trump in Arizona Senate bid

Arizona congresswoman Martha McSally is embracing President Donald Trump and his hardline immigration rhetoric as she launches her bid to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.



The 51-year-old retired Air Force combat pilot attacked Sharia law and sanctuary cities while vowing to support Trump's push to build a massive border wall. Her comments Friday came amid a series of public appearances as she trekked across the state flying a World War II-era fighter plane.



McSally refused to condemn Trump's vulgar description of African countries during a meeting, saying she, too, can "speak a little salty behind closed doors at times."



Like few others, the Arizona election is expected to showcase the feud between the Republican Party's establishment and its fiery anti-immigration wing in particular. Former sheriff Joe Arpaio is also running.



