Gilbert man admits striking 4-year-old girl for spilling milk near his Xbox

Police say a 24-year-old Gilbert man admitted striking a 4-year-old girl when she spilled milk, and a judge says the child may not survive her injuries.

Major Aaron Murry was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child abuse but Superior Court Commissioner Jane McLaughlin said during a Friday initial appearance that Murry could face additional charges because the girl "may not survive" and because there's evidence of child molestation.

A police statement says Murry was babysitting the child while her mother was at work.

The statement says Murry "admitted becoming angry" at the girl and struck her when she spilled milk near his Xbox video game system, causing her to fall and strike her head.

Murry remains jailed and doesn't yet have an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

