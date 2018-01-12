Perry Girls Soccer Coach John Roberts has the powerful Pumas ranked number one

When John Roberts took over the Perry High School Girls Soccer program, he knew it was stocked with talent.

Roberts said the sophomore class was the best he'd ever coached. Taking conditioning to another level, Roberts got the girls in the weight room getting bigger and stronger. Years later, its all paid off.

Through 18 games, the Pumas record is 17 wins -1 loss. They are ranked number one and are crushing the competition.

Team Captain Emily Richey said it’s great to see all the hard work pay off. The team has outscored its opponents 107 to 10. The roster is so deep and talented, everyone is a threat as every single player on the roster has scored.

All this success while senior Amanda Dahl has been sitting out with an injury. Dahl is returning this week which makes this team even more scary.

Led by fourteen upperclassmen, the Pumas are eager for the run and handling the responsibility of getting everyone's best game. "Some teams would be afraid of that, but it makes us just work harder," said Dahl.

"It makes us want to prove ourselves even more like we are here for a reason," said Captain Remmi Deutsch.

A three year process in the making of a squad that'll be on everyone's radar for years to come.

"We have really good girls on this team that really bought in and wanted to make something of this program," said Captain Logan Vandine.

They've done that and then some, as the Pumas could find themselves winning this year's state title for the first time in the school's history.

