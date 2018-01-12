Phoenix family dog found hanged to death inside mobile pet grooming van

Sean and Amanda Wohland are in shock and disbelief after their dog Max was found dead inside a pet grooming van.

"We looked in the van and the dog was hanging by its neck off the table," said Amanda Wohland. "You could tell it was dead ."

The Wohlands had hired a pet groomer from Roaming Rovers to come to their Phoenix home Wednesday afternoon to give Max a wash and trim.

They were told it would take a couple of hours, but after four 4 hours went by, the Wohlands got worried.

Mom and the kids walked out and spotted Max hanging by a rope through the grooming van's window, and the pet groomer was nowhere in sight.

"My daughter is 13. Her pet she's had her whole life, dangling from a rope like a movie," said Sean Wohland. "How do you get that out of your head? How do you recover from that as a 13-year-old girl?"

The family banged on the grooming truck and tried to get in, but all the doors were locked and nobody answered.

When police arrived on the scene near Cactus Road and 62nd Street, they found the pet groomer on the floor of the van, passed out and incoherent.

The Wohlands said the pet groomer was acting strangely and could not explain what happened.

According to Phoenix police, the pet groomer was not arrested but could be charged with animal cruelty.

Detectives are trying to determine exactly what happened.

"I think she needs to be held accountable," said Amanda Wohland. "Justice needs to be done so she won't turn around and get another job like this."

Joanne Scott is the owner of Roaming Rovers.

Scott said that her heart goes out to the Wohland family, but she is unable to say much more pending the police investigation.

She also said that the pet groomer has been fired.

There are currently no guidelines or regulations required to become a pet groomer in Arizona.

The Wohlands said they would like to see that changed.

