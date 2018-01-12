Rocket carrying spy satellite makes successful launch

A rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base went off Friday without any issues.

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifted off shortly after 3 p.m. and carried a spy satellite into orbit.

The launch had been scheduled for Thursday but was postponed due to technical issues with a ground system valve.

On Dec. 22, Haqthorne-based SpaceX launched a rocket from Vandenberg that was seen all over the Valley. It caused quite the curiosity as people wondered what the streak across the sky was.

Friday's successful launch begins the mission of a National Reconnaissance Office spy satallite, the 27th of such missions already in place.

