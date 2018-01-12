Top 10 most romantic cities

Top 10 most romantic citiesPosted: Updated:
Newly released calls between murdered teacher, suspect paint picture of turbulent relationship
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has released jail phone calls made between Charlie Malzahn, a suspected murderer, and a deceased victim Cathryn Gorospe.More >
Phoenix family dog found hanged to death inside mobile pet grooming van
Sean and Amanda Wohland are in shock and disbelief after their dog Max was found dead inside a pet grooming van.More >
Mom dies 2 days after flu diagnosis, family says
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
Gilbert man admits striking 4-year-old girl for spilling milk near his Xbox
Police say a 24-year-old Gilbert man admitted striking a 4-year-old girl when she spilled milk, and a judge says the child may not survive her injuries.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 12: Popular Mesa restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
North Phoenix shop owner turns tables on pair of suspected armed robbers
A business owner in North Phoenix turned the tables on two armed robbers Friday afternoon. Phoenix police say they responded to an armed robbery at the Coins shop near Tatum and Greenway.More >
Tattoos lead Thai police to arrest Japanese gang member
Tattoos lead Thai police to arrest Japanese gang memberThai police have arrested a 72-year-old Japanese fugitive who was recognized when his full-body tattoos were circulated online.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Mom suspected of killing husband, 2 sons, then herself at Texas resort
A mother, father and their two young sons were shot to death early Monday at a Southeast Texas beachfront hotel in what police are investigating as a possible triple killing followed by a suicide.More >
Phoenix police arrest 86 in human trafficking sting
The Phoenix Police Department along with Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announced Thursday their completion of a recent Vice Operation that resulted in approximately 86 criminal arrests.More >
Father charged for allegedly branding baby with heat gun
Police have charged a Gwinnett County man with branding his 5 month-old baby with a heat gun.More >
Top 10 most romantic cities
If your ideas of a romantic gift go beyond the same old same old, consider planning a romantic getaway for two! But where?More >
21 places to go in 2018
Each destination looks more interesting than the one before!More >
GIFT IDEAS: Ho ho ho for those on the go go go!
From making your favorite traveler comfortable on a flight to keeping their valuables safe, here are some of my favorite items you may want to add to your shopping list.More >
Thanksgiving Day travel expected to be busy in Phoenix
AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will travel nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, the highest amount of travelers since 2005.More >
How to ease your way through the airport during busy holiday travel season
Tighter security. It’s everywhere these days, but nowhere is this more apparent than at the airport, particularly during the week of Thanksgiving, the busiest travel time of the year.More >
5 must-do activities in Mexico's fabulous Riviera Maya
Turquoise Caribbean water and sugar-white sand coupled with warm breezes and gorgeous resorts - and all just a four-hour-and-15-minute nonstop flight from Sky Harbor!More >
