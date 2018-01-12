No pressure. You have a month. Almost to the day.

Yep, we’re a month out from Valentine’s Day, that time of year when to paraphrase Alfred, Lord Tennyson, a romantic’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.

Or flowers, maybe. And chocolate. Definitely chocolate.

So, how about travel?

If your ideas of a romantic gift go beyond the same old same old, consider planning a romantic getaway for two.

But where?

Courtesy of a Ro Says Go survey of travel experts, experienced travelers and recently returned honeymooners, here is a list of the top 10 most romantic cities.

10. Prague - Magical castles and fairytale architecture dominate the landscape here, and the rates are still reasonable!

9. London - Of course I'm going to totally agree. I spent MY honeymoon here! With so much to see and do, London is a lovely place to spend time with the one you love.

8. Vienna - Enchanting is the word I'll use to describe this truly lovely city -- breathtaking architecture, huge palaces and of course, Mozart's romantic music.

7. San Francisco - Everyone wants to leave their heart here.

6. Barcelona - Lively and colorful, this Spanish gem has everything you want for romance.

5. Honolulu - Oahu is more than Waikiki, although you can find plenty of romance on that glorious strand of beach.

4. New York City - Strolling through Central Park or taking in a Broadway show, New York City is a romance classic.

3. Rome/Florence - It's a tie for these stunning Italian cities. Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps vie with Signoria Square and the Ponte Vecchio. Both of these cities are romantic by day or by night.

2. Venice - You've always got the classic romance of a gondola ride for two, but even a simple stroll along the canals and over the bridges of Venice are simply magic.

And the No 1 most romantic city is...

Paris - And who's going to argue with the Eiffel Tower, Mona Lisa and Left Bank cafes? Nobody, that's who.

There are a few other cities I'd add to the list, including Dublin, Amsterdam and Budapest, among others. I'm lucky - I've been to eight of the top 10, with and without my valentine, and I look forward to exploring the rest.

