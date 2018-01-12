No weekend freeway closures for ADOT projects

No weekend freeway closures for ADOT projectsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Newly released calls between murdered teacher, suspect paint picture of turbulent relationship
Newly released calls between murdered teacher, suspect paint picture of turbulent relationship
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has released jail phone calls made between Charlie Malzahn, a suspected murderer, and a deceased victim Cathryn Gorospe.More >
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has released jail phone calls made between Charlie Malzahn, a suspected murderer, and a deceased victim Cathryn Gorospe.More >
Phoenix family dog found hanged to death inside mobile pet grooming van
Phoenix family dog found hanged to death inside mobile pet grooming van
Sean and Amanda Wohland are in shock and disbelief after their dog Max was found dead inside a pet grooming van.More >
Sean and Amanda Wohland are in shock and disbelief after their dog Max was found dead inside a pet grooming van.More >
Mom dies 2 days after flu diagnosis, family says
Mom dies 2 days after flu diagnosis, family says
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >
Gilbert man admits striking 4-year-old girl for spilling milk near his Xbox
Gilbert man admits striking 4-year-old girl for spilling milk near his Xbox
Police say a 24-year-old Gilbert man admitted striking a 4-year-old girl when she spilled milk, and a judge says the child may not survive her injuries.More >
Police say a 24-year-old Gilbert man admitted striking a 4-year-old girl when she spilled milk, and a judge says the child may not survive her injuries.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 12: Popular Mesa restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
Dirty Dining Jan. 12: Popular Mesa restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
North Phoenix shop owner turns tables on pair of suspected armed robbers
North Phoenix shop owner turns tables on pair of suspected armed robbers
A business owner in North Phoenix turned the tables on two armed robbers Friday afternoon. Phoenix police say they responded to an armed robbery at the Coins shop near Tatum and Greenway.More >
A business owner in North Phoenix turned the tables on two armed robbers Friday afternoon. Phoenix police say they responded to an armed robbery at the Coins shop near Tatum and Greenway.More >
Tattoos lead Thai police to arrest Japanese gang member
Tattoos lead Thai police to arrest Japanese gang memberThai police have arrested a 72-year-old Japanese fugitive who was recognized when his full-body tattoos were circulated online.More >Thai police have arrested a 72-year-old Japanese fugitive who was recognized when his full-body tattoos were circulated online.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Mom suspected of killing husband, 2 sons, then herself at Texas resort
Mom suspected of killing husband, 2 sons, then herself at Texas resort
A mother, father and their two young sons were shot to death early Monday at a Southeast Texas beachfront hotel in what police are investigating as a possible triple killing followed by a suicide.More >
A mother, father and their two young sons were shot to death early Monday at a Southeast Texas beachfront hotel in what police are investigating as a possible triple killing followed by a suicide.More >
Phoenix police arrest 86 in human trafficking sting
Phoenix police arrest 86 in human trafficking sting
The Phoenix Police Department along with Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announced Thursday their completion of a recent Vice Operation that resulted in approximately 86 criminal arrests.More >
The Phoenix Police Department along with Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announced Thursday their completion of a recent Vice Operation that resulted in approximately 86 criminal arrests.More >
Father charged for allegedly branding baby with heat gun
Father charged for allegedly branding baby with heat gun
Police have charged a Gwinnett County man with branding his 5 month-old baby with a heat gun.More >
Police have charged a Gwinnett County man with branding his 5 month-old baby with a heat gun.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Jail conversations caught on tape
VIDEO: Jail conversations caught on tape
We listen in on intimate phone conversations between kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe and the man suspected of killing her.More >
We listen in on intimate phone conversations between kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe and the man suspected of killing her.More >
VIDEO: Dog found dead in pet grooming truck
VIDEO: Dog found dead in pet grooming truck
A family dog is found dead in a mobile pet grooming truck and they have questions about how it cound happen. The pet groomer is now under investigation for animal cruelty.More >
VIDEO: Business owner turns tables on suspected would-be robbers
VIDEO: Business owner turns tables on suspected would-be robbers
A business owner near Tatum and Greenway turns the tables on suspected would-be robbers.More >
A business owner near Tatum and Greenway turns the tables on suspected would-be robbers.More >
VIDEO: Investigators release phone calls from murder suspect to victim
VIDEO: Investigators release phone calls from murder suspect to victim
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Friday released phone calls made from suspected murdered Charlie Malzahn, while he was in jail, to Cathryn Gogorspe, the Glendale woman he's accused of stabbing to death. Full story @ https://goo.gl/eYPsQ7. (Friday, Jan. 12, 2018)More >
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Friday released phone calls made from suspected murdered Charlie Malzahn, while he was in jail, to Cathryn Gogorspe, the Glendale woman he's accused of stabbing to death. Full story @ https://goo.gl/eYPsQ7. (Friday, Jan. 12, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Initial court appearance for man accused of abusing 4-year-old girl
VIDEO: Initial court appearance for man accused of abusing 4-year-old girl
Gilbert resident Major Murry, accused of abusing a 4-year-old girl, made his initial appearance in court.More >
Gilbert resident Major Murry, accused of abusing a 4-year-old girl, made his initial appearance in court.More >
VIDEO: 2 men found dead inside parked car
VIDEO: 2 men found dead inside parked car
The Phoenix Police Department is looking into what led up to the deaths of two homicide victims found inside a parked car in west Phoenix. (Tuesday, January 9, 2018)More >