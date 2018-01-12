Grilled Treviso with Treccione and Pancetta, Arugula Pesto, Eggplant "Braciole" and Grilled Baby Back Ribs "Porchetta Style"

Grilled Treviso with Treccione and Pancetta

2 each treviso, or radicchio heads cut into halves or quarters

8 oz treccione affumicato, or other soft melting cheese, sliced thinly

8 oz pancetta, thinly sliced

1/4 cup saba (cooked grape must syrup)

2 tbsp parsley, chopped

sea salt to taste

extra virgin olive oil as needed

Keeping the leaves attached to the stem, gently pry the treviso leaves apart enough to stuff a few slices of cheese in between the leaves. Repeat with all treviso. Wrap each head of treviso with sliced pancetta. Drizzle the treviso with olive oil and season with sea salt. Grill over medium-high heat until treviso is well charred, the pancetta is crispy, and the cheese has started to melt. Transfer to a serving plate, drizzle with saba, and sprinkle with parsley and extra virgin olive oil.



Arugula Pesto

4 oz fresh arugula leaves

1/4 cup almonds toasted

3 each garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/2 cup parmigiano reggiano, grated

about 1 1/2 cups extra virgin olive oil

sea salt to taste

Place the arugula, almonds, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor, and process until finely chopped. Add the parmigiano and pulse. With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until a smooth paste forms. Season with sea salt. Store in an airtight container with a thin layer of oil on the top of the pesto to keep it from turning brown.

Eggplant "Braciole"

3 each large eggplant, thinly sliced lengthwise into 1/4 inch slices

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup pecorino cheese, grated

1/2 cup pine nuts

1/2 cup currants

1 tsp chile flakes

2 Tbsp parsley

2 cups tomato sauce

Arugula Pesto (recipe above)

Preheat grill to high heat. On a parchment lined sheet pan, lay eggplant slices side-by-side. Do not overlap, and lightly brush with oil. Grill eggplant in batches, until well marked on both sides. Cool eggplant completely. Make filling by mixing breadcrumbs, pecorino, pine nuts, currants, chile flakes, and parsley in a bowl. Lay the eggplant in a single layer on a work surface and spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons of filling at the base of each slice. Roll the eggplant around the filling. Continue until all eggplant slices and filling are used. Spoon the tomato sauce into the bottom of a baking dish. Lay eggplant involtini, seam side down, into the dish. Bake in 350 degree oven for 10-15 minutes. Remove from oven, top with arugula pesto, and serve.

Grilled Baby Back Ribs "Porchetta Style"

2 slabs baby back ribs

1 cup garlic, sliced

1 each red onion, julienne

1/4 cup rosemary, chopped

1/4 cup sage, chopped

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

3 each lemon, cut into slices about 1/8" thick

Salt and pepper to taste

Fennel seed, roughly ground



Prepare ribs by peeling the membrane away from the underside of the ribs. Lay each rack of ribs on a long piece of aluminum foil, and season each with salt and pepper on both sides. Generously sprinkle garlic, onions and mixed herbs over ribs on both sides. Arrange sliced lemons along top and bottom sides of ribs, and drizzle with 1/2 of the olive oil. Fold each rack of ribs up in aluminum foil package. Place ribs in preheated 275 degree oven for 1 1/2-2 hours, or until tender. Remove from foil packages saving any juice left behind. In a bowl, mix remaining olive oil, lemon juice, and any juice left over from the ribs. Grill the ribs over medium -high heat basting with the lemon, olive oil, rib juice mixture until ribs are nicely charred. Serve with cannellini bean salad.