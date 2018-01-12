Dirty Dining Jan. 12: Popular Mesa restaurant hit with 6 health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Circle K

1602 E. Washington Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Server busing tables then serving food without washing hands."

"Dried food debris on walls and floors."



Jim’s Coney Island Café

1750 N. Scottsdale Road

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Egg rolls not kept at proper temperature."

"Employee cleaning utensils in hand wash sink."



Rodizio Grill

1840 S. Val Vista Drive

Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

"Food pans with stickers and glue residue."

"Bug spray on top of dish washing equipment."

"Pork and chicken kept past discard dates."

-------------------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Bobby Q

8501 N. 27th Ave

Phoenix

85051

Denny's

17053 E. Shea Blvd

Fountain Hills

85268

Deno’s Pizza

14515 W. Grand Avenue

Surprise

85374

Smashburger

1949 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix

85016

Ruby Tuesday

27 S. McClintock Drive

Tempe

85281

Popcorn and More

9616 W. Van Buren Street

Tolleson

85353

