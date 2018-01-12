Dirty Dining Jan. 12: Popular Mesa restaurant hit with 6 health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Circle K
1602 E. Washington Street
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

"Server busing tables then serving food without washing hands."
"Dried food debris on walls and floors."


Jim’s Coney Island Café
1750 N. Scottsdale Road
Tempe
4 violations

Among the violations:

"Egg rolls not kept at proper temperature."
"Employee cleaning utensils in hand wash sink."


Rodizio Grill
1840 S. Val Vista Drive
Mesa
6 violations

Among the violations:

"Food pans with stickers and glue residue."
"Bug spray on top of dish washing equipment."
"Pork and chicken kept past discard dates."

-------------------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Bobby Q
8501 N. 27th Ave
Phoenix
85051

Denny's
17053 E. Shea Blvd
Fountain Hills
85268

Deno’s Pizza
14515 W. Grand Avenue
Surprise
85374

Smashburger
1949 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix
85016

Ruby Tuesday
27 S. McClintock Drive
Tempe
85281

Popcorn and More
9616 W. Van Buren Street
Tolleson
85353

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

