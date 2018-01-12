Nonna's Fried Asparagus, Citrus Caprese Salad and Asparagus and Squash Frittata

Nonna's Fried Asparagus

1 bunch asparagus

1 cup flour

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh ground pepper

Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil for frying

sea salt

Clean and trim the asparagus. In a large stainless steel or glass bowl, gently combine the flour, eggs, milk, and pepper to make a thicker batter (it's okay if it's slightly lumpy). Turn the asparagus in the batter to coat.

Heat oil in a large deep frying pan to 360 degrees F. Drop asparagus in a few at a time. Turn them after about 1 or 2 minutes or when their undersides are golden brown, and cook the other side another minute or two. Remove to an absorbent paper towel and sprinkle with sea salt to taste.



Citrus Caprese Salad

2 large navel oranges

Fresh mozzarella

Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chiffonade of fresh mint

Queen Creek Olive Mill Traditional Style Balsamic Reduction

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Using a sharp paring knife, remove the rind of the orange, leaving a thin layer or pith. Slice oranges and fresh mozzarella. Arrange the Caprese by alternating orange and mozzarella slices. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and rich dark balsamic vinegar. Garnish with mint and sprinkle with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.



Asparagus and Squash Frittata

8 eggs

1/3 cup milk

2 sprigs Italian parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/3 cup chopped green onions

1/3 cup chopped zucchini

1/3 cup chopped asparagus

1/3 cup chopped yellow squash

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese, firmly packed

Whisk eggs, milk, cheese, parsley, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Heat the olive oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onions, zucchini, asparagus, and yellow squash to pan and sauté until glassy, about 4 minutes. Add a pinch of salt. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet. Let cook at medium-low heat for 10-12 minutes. When the center is almost set, place the skillet in a heated broiler to finish cooking and lightly brown the top. Loosen the frittata with a spatula and slide it onto a serving plate.



