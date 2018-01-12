Scottsdale police investigating after 'incendiary device' found at auto shop

The Scottsdale Police Department have arrested a man after an 'incendiary device' was found at an auto body shop Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Ben Hoster with Scottsdale PD, officers were called about a possible explosive device at Service King Collision Repair near Raintree Drive and Hayden Road Thursday night by the manager of the shop.

Hoster said officers arrived just before 9:30 a.m. with the Arizona DPS bomb squad to investigate the device.

Authorities found, "a small 4-inch improvised explosive device," in a workstation at the shop, said Hoster.

The device was confirmed to be incendiary in nature and was removed by the bomb squad by 10 a.m.

An employee at the auto shop, 31-year-old Michael Mclain, was arrested when he arrived for work, said Hoster. The device was found in Mclain's workstation.

Service King said in a statement that all employees on site were safe and they are cooperating with Scottsdale PD.

Mclain is facing charges of possession, manufacturing of a prohibited weapon, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Service King Collision Repair Centers is aware of the incident at our Scottsdale, Arizona facility. We are actively working with appropriate authorities to ensure all precautionary measures are taken. All employees have been accounted for and are safe. The incident remains under review and therefore we cannot provide any further comment at this time.

The device has been removed by the @Arizona_DPS Bomb Squad. We have one male suspect in custody. The business has been reopened. https://t.co/ykMoTXYqAb — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 12, 2018

We are investigating a possible explosive device at the Service King at 8180 E Raintree. @Arizona_DPS Bomb Squad is removing the device now. PIO on scene. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 12, 2018

