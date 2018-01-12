Warm Spinach Salad, Grilled Ribeye and Lobster Tail

Courtesy of: Bourbon & Bones Chophouse & Bar, Bourbon & Bones Chophouse & Bar

Hot Bacon Dressing



Chef J. Amonson, Bourbon & Bones



INGREDIENTS

Onions, chopped 1.25 lbs

Bacon, diced 2.5 lbs

Water 1.25 qt

Cider vinegar 1.25 qt

Brown sugar 1.25 lbs

Salt 0.625 oz

Black pepper, cracked 0.5 oz

Cornstarch 5 oz

Water for slurry 2



PROCEDURE:

1. Cook onions until clear and bacon until crisp

2. Drain off fat and set aside

3. Bring water and vinegar to a boil

4. Add sugar, salt, and pepper

5. Blend cornstarch, water, and fat, mix to smooth paste.

6. Add to hot liquid and whip

7. Cook 10 minutes simmering

8. Add bacon and onions

9. Cool, label, date



Spinach Salad



INGREDIENTS

Baby Spinach 3 oz

Blistered Tomato 4 ea

Button Mushrooms 4 ea

Poached Egg 1 ea

Warm Bacon Dressing 2 oz

salt to taste

pepper to taste





PROCEDURE:

1. Place a pot on the burner with 1 quart of water and 2 Tbsp vinegar

2. Bring water to a boil, crack egg into a coffee cup and place egg

in boiling vinegar water, poach egg for 4 minutes for soft boiled, 6

minutes for medium.

3. place dressing into a microwave safe dish and eat up for 2 minutes

4. place tomatoes in a cookie sheet with oil, salt and pepper

place into a 350 degree oven and cook for 4 minutes.

5. quarter mushrooms and place in a large bowl with spinach.

6. Add warmed dressing to sopinach and toss lightly. Place on plate.

7. garnish with blistered tomatoes and poached egg, top egg