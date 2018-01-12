Your Life A to Z

Warm Spinach Salad, Grilled Ribeye and Lobster Tail

Posted:

Courtesy of: Bourbon & Bones Chophouse & Bar, Bourbon & Bones Chophouse & Bar     

Hot Bacon Dressing            
            
Chef J. Amonson, Bourbon & Bones            
            
INGREDIENTS          
Onions, chopped         1.25    lbs     
Bacon, diced         2.5    lbs     
Water             1.25    qt          
Cider vinegar         1.25    qt     
Brown sugar         1.25    lbs     
Salt             0.625    oz     
Black pepper, cracked    0.5    oz     
Cornstarch         5    oz     
Water for slurry         2     
                          
PROCEDURE:                              
1.  Cook onions until clear and bacon until crisp               
2.  Drain off fat and set aside                              
3.  Bring water and vinegar to a boil                    
4.  Add sugar, salt, and pepper                    
5.  Blend cornstarch, water, and fat, mix to smooth paste.          
6.  Add to hot liquid and whip                         
7.  Cook 10 minutes simmering                    
8.  Add bacon and onions                         
9.  Cool, label, date                         
 
Spinach Salad       
        
INGREDIENTS         
Baby Spinach    3    oz               
Blistered Tomato    4    ea               
Button Mushrooms    4    ea               
Poached Egg    1    ea               
Warm Bacon Dressing    2    oz               
salt     to taste                    
pepper    to taste                    
                          

PROCEDURE:                              
1. Place a pot on the burner with 1 quart of water and 2 Tbsp vinegar
2. Bring water to a boil, crack egg into a coffee cup and place egg
in boiling vinegar water, poach egg for 4 minutes for soft boiled, 6
minutes for medium.
3. place dressing into a microwave safe dish and eat up for 2 minutes
4. place tomatoes in a cookie sheet with oil, salt and pepper
place into a 350 degree oven and cook for 4 minutes.
5. quarter mushrooms and place in a large bowl with spinach.
6. Add warmed dressing to sopinach and toss lightly. Place on plate.
7. garnish with blistered tomatoes and poached egg, top egg

Grilled Ribeye and Lobster Tail    
                        
INGREDIENTS         
Ribeye -     1    ea               
Lobster Tail - 6 oz    1    ea               
salt    1    oz               
pepper    0.25    oz               
Oil    2    oz               
clarified butter    2    oz               
lemon    1    ea               
                          
PROCEDURE:                              
1. preheat oven and grill, using a pair of scissors, cut down the back
of the lobster tail stopping at the last joint before the fine.
turn the scissors to cut a "T".
2. With your fingers, reach in and gently pull out the lobster meat,
keeping it intact at the "T" cut
3. lay the meat on top of the shell. Brush with butter and season with 
salt, place on a cookie sheet and bake 8-12 minutes
4. Season the steak and place on the hot grill. Cook for 5 minutes per
side, place on plate to rest fopr 4 minutes.
5. Place Tail on the plate with the steak, place butter in a dipping dish
                         
                               

