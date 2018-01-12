Warm Spinach Salad, Grilled Ribeye and Lobster Tail

Warm Spinach Salad, Grilled Ribeye and Lobster TailPosted:
Courtesy of: Bourbon & Bones Chophouse & Bar, Bourbon & Bones Chophouse & Bar
Hot Bacon Dressing
Chef J. Amonson, Bourbon & Bones
INGREDIENTS
Onions, chopped 1.25 lbs
Bacon, diced 2.5 lbs
Water 1.25 qt
Cider vinegar 1.25 qt
Brown sugar 1.25 lbs
Salt 0.625 oz
Black pepper, cracked 0.5 oz
Cornstarch 5 oz
Water for slurry 2
PROCEDURE:
1. Cook onions until clear and bacon until crisp
2. Drain off fat and set aside
3. Bring water and vinegar to a boil
4. Add sugar, salt, and pepper
5. Blend cornstarch, water, and fat, mix to smooth paste.
6. Add to hot liquid and whip
7. Cook 10 minutes simmering
8. Add bacon and onions
9. Cool, label, date
Spinach Salad
INGREDIENTS
Baby Spinach 3 oz
Blistered Tomato 4 ea
Button Mushrooms 4 ea
Poached Egg 1 ea
Warm Bacon Dressing 2 oz
salt to taste
pepper to taste
PROCEDURE:
1. Place a pot on the burner with 1 quart of water and 2 Tbsp vinegar
2. Bring water to a boil, crack egg into a coffee cup and place egg
in boiling vinegar water, poach egg for 4 minutes for soft boiled, 6
minutes for medium.
3. place dressing into a microwave safe dish and eat up for 2 minutes
4. place tomatoes in a cookie sheet with oil, salt and pepper
place into a 350 degree oven and cook for 4 minutes.
5. quarter mushrooms and place in a large bowl with spinach.
6. Add warmed dressing to sopinach and toss lightly. Place on plate.
7. garnish with blistered tomatoes and poached egg, top egg
Grilled Ribeye and Lobster Tail
INGREDIENTS
Ribeye - 1 ea
Lobster Tail - 6 oz 1 ea
salt 1 oz
pepper 0.25 oz
Oil 2 oz
clarified butter 2 oz
lemon 1 ea
PROCEDURE:
1. preheat oven and grill, using a pair of scissors, cut down the back
of the lobster tail stopping at the last joint before the fine.
turn the scissors to cut a "T".
2. With your fingers, reach in and gently pull out the lobster meat,
keeping it intact at the "T" cut
3. lay the meat on top of the shell. Brush with butter and season with
salt, place on a cookie sheet and bake 8-12 minutes
4. Season the steak and place on the hot grill. Cook for 5 minutes per
side, place on plate to rest fopr 4 minutes.
5. Place Tail on the plate with the steak, place butter in a dipping dish
