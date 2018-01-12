Spring-like weather is expected for the Valley

Spring-like weather for is expected through the middle of next week for Arizona in the wake of a winter storm that brought Valley rain and mountain snow.

While the trough that brought .21" of rain to the official reporting station at Phoenix Sky Harbor continues to move eastbound away from Arizona, high pressure across the eastern Pacific is tracking toward the state.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

This high pressure will keep skies generally sunny and allow daytime highs to rise 10 to 15 degrees above normal by Saturday. Winds will remain light.

In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 72 Friday, 77 Saturday and the mid-70s Sunday through next Wednesday. The seasonal average high is 67. Lows will be in the 40s.

