Thursday, January 11, 2018

Perry Rea- Nonna's Fried Asparagus, Citrus Caprese Salad Asparagus and Squash Frittata

To make a reservation, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.

The Sparkle Bar

For information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.

Jaxn Blvd

For more information visit their website www.jaxnblvd.com, check out their Instagram @jaxnblvd or call (480) 550-1402.

Happy Grace

To find out more visit www.happygrace.com or find them on social media.

Manic Managed Mom

Visit www.managedmoms.com for more.

How Do You Fashion

Visit www.howdoyoufashion.com or @howdoyoufashion on social media for more.

FIT4MOM of Phoenix Scottsdale

For more helpful tips, visit www.phoenix-scottsdale.fit4mom.com

Maya Nahra – Healthy Eats for Carb-loving Kids

For more information, visit www.Nuuaria.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

