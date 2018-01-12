Quinoa “Fried Rice”, Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Marcona Almond Smoked Paprika Pesto and Buttermilk Dressing and Charred Citrus Salad with Watercress Arugula and Endive

Courtesy of: Executive Chef Sean Currid, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Quinoa “Fried Rice”



Searves 1 to 2

1 Tbls Ginger and Garlic Puree

1 cup Cooked Quinoa

½ cup Cooked Eggplant

½ cup Cooked Mushrooms

½ cup Cooked Butternut

1 cup Spinach

¾ cup Shaved Radish

½ cup Cilantro

¼ cup Green Onion

1 recipe Crispy Quinoa (See Below)

¼ cup Soy Mustard (See Below)

As Needed Oil

As Needed Salt and Pepper

1 each Fried Egg as an Optional Garnish

Procedure

1. Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat. Add 2 Tbls oil to pan. Add cooked quinoa to the hot pan and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes. The quinoa will start to pop and get crispy. Add ginger and garlic puree and sauté for another minute. Add eggplant, mushrooms, butternut. Cook until vegetables are heated through. Add raw spinach and crispy quinoa. Sauté until spinach starts to wilt. Pour mixture into a bowl to serve.

2. In a separate mixing bowl, add radishes, cilantro, and green onions. Dress with soy mustard dressing and place on top of quinoa. Add optional fried egg on top.

3. Enjoy!

Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Marcona Almond Smoked Paprika Pesto and Buttermilk Dressing

Serves 4

1 each Large Head Cauliflower

As needed Oil

As needed Salt and Pepper

As needed Grated Parmesan

1 recipe Almond Pesto (See Below)

1 recipe Buttermilk Dressing (See Below)

1 each Lemon for Juice

As needed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

As needed Crispy Parsley as an Optional Garnish

Procedure

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Clean bottom leaves away. Cut the stem flush to allow the head to rest upright. Rub cauliflower with oil, salt and pepper. Place on a roasting pan and cook until tender. About 35 to 45 minutes. Use a knife to test resistance when inserted. This will help determine if cauliflower is done to your liking.

3. Remove from oven and cut into four wedges. On a large serving plate, drizzle Almond pesto. Arrange cauliflower wedges on platter. Sprinkle with parmesan

4. Garnish with a squeeze of whole lemon, buttermilk ranch, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and crispy parsley.

5. Enjoy!

Marcona Almond Smoked Paprika Pesto

1 cup Marcona Almonds

1.5 Tblsp Smoked Paprika

3/4 cup Salad Oil

As Needed Salt

Procedure

1. Place all ingredient into blender. Turn on medium high until all ingredient are blended together

Buttermilk Dressing

2 cups Mayonnaise

1 cup Buttermilk

1 Tbls Shallots Chopped

1 clove Garlic Chopped

2 Tbls Chopped Chives

1 Tbls Chopped Parsley

1 Tbls Worcestershire

As Needed Salt and Pepper

Procedure



1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix until all ingredients are incorporated.

Charred Citrus Salad with Watercress Arugula and Endive



Serves 4 to 6

2 each Grapefruit (Reserve one for vinaigrette)

2 each Orange (Reserve one for vinaigrette)

1 each Tangerine

1 each Endive Julienne for Garnish

½ cup Arugula

½ cup Watercress

½ bulb Shaved Fennel

¼ cup Celery Leaves

½ cup Shaved Manchego Cheese or Similar Cheese

As needed Blackened Spice

As needed Olive Oil

As needed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

As needed Salt and Pepper

As needed Fresh chopped herbs

1 each Endive Julienne for Garnish

1 recipe Citrus Vinaigrette (See Below)

Procedure

1. Clean grapefruit, orange, and tangerine with a knife to remove all skin and pith. Cut citrus into equal consecutive circles depending on size. Sprinkle circles with olive oil and blackened spice. Place in a 350 degree oven for 15-20 minutes allowing the citrus to “char.” Remove from oven and allow to cool. This can be done ahead of time.

2. Arrange charred citrus onto a serving platter. Toss arugula, fennel, endive, and watercress with the citrus vinaigrette. Arrange the dressed greens to garnish along with celery leaves, and Manchego. You can substitute any greens that you prefer.

3. Drizzle with more vinaigrette, fresh herbs, and extra virgin olive oil as needed.

4. Enjoy!

