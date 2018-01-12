Man gets 90 days in jail for killing girlfriend's dog

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for his conviction for fatally beating and stabbing his girlfriend's puppy and decapitating the pet.

Decarlos Jones, 29, was sentenced Thursday for the felony animal cruelty conviction.

[READ MORE: Phoenix man arrested for animal cruelty after decapitating his puppy]

Authorities say Jones got angry at the dog in mid-September when it urinated in his girlfriend's north Phoenix home when he was bringing it for a walk.

He was accused of hitting the dog repeatedly against a bath tub and then stabbing it.

[RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for man arrested for animal cruelty after decapitating his dog]

Authorities say Jones then decapitated the dog once it was dead and put the pet's head on a table in the living room.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.