WATCH: Elk spotted fighting outside Payson High football field

Arizona's Family viewer Jackie Belzner Wallace spotted three elk on the football field of Payson High School Friday morning.

In the video, you can see two of them battling it out while the other elk watches.

"I think we will give them an off-campus suspension for fighting," Belzner Wallace jokingly said on our Facebook page.

It's unknown at this time which elk won the fight.

