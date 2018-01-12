Phoenix City Council working on sexual harassment policy

The City of Phoenix is working on establishing a clear sexual harassment policy for elected officials.

The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to "take the first steps" toward getting a policy on dealing with sexual harassment approved.

In a statement, the council says it was prompted by recent allegations involving lawmakers in the Arizona Legislature.

Councilwoman Kate Gallego says the city needs a way to handle complaints against an elected official and for victims to know they will be heard.

Mayor Greg Stanton says a policy on sexual harassment is long overdue.

Gallego says she hopes to have a complete policy ready for the council's approval soon.

