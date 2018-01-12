These are the Arizona Sam's Clubs that are closing

Walmart is closing 63 Sam’s Clubs across the country, four of which are in Arizona.

The locations set to close are in Chandler, Scottsdale, Casa Grande and Prescott Valley.

1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286

15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194

5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

[RELATED: 63 Sam's Club stores are closing their doors]

Sam’s Club announced the closure of their clubs Thursday.

According to Sam’s Club spokeswoman, Delila Garcia, the clubs will close on Jan. 26.

The company did say its pharmacies will stay open for "at least two weeks.".

12 of the impacted clubs will be converted to eCommerce fulfillment centers.

In a press release, Walmart stated the action was taken after a thorough performance review.

"We know this is difficult news for our associates and we are working to place as many of them as possible at nearby locations. Our focus today has been on those associates and their communities, and communicating with them," said John Furner, president and CEO of Sam’s Club.

The closures were announced on the same day Walmart announced it boosted starting pay to $11 an hour and offered one-time bonuses to some of its employees.

Sam’s Club will have 597 locations remaining.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.