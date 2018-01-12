PD: Intruder says 'Hi' to Gilbert boy, child alerts family at home

The Gilbert Police Department said a little boy is to thank for after he alerted his family to a robber inside a home.

According to Gilbert police, the incident took place on the morning of Jan. 7 near the area of Guadalupe and Cooper roads.

The 9-year-old boy told officers that he was getting a drink of water when he saw a stranger in a bedroom.

According to police, the suspect identified as 29-year-old Rafael Rasillo said 'Hi' to the child before he left the house.

The child then alerted his family about the incident.

Police say the boy's uncle and siblings called 911 and then followed Rasillo to another home.

When Gilbert police arrived at the scene, they found Rasillo hiding behind a vehicle in a driveway.

That's where police took the suspect into custody.

According to police, Rasillo had five warrants out for his arrest.

Rasillo was booked on two counts of trespassing, a count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a count of failing to provide a true full name.

