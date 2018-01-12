DPS: Wrong-way driver on Loop 101 stopped, arrested by Phoenix PD in Scottsdale

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a wrong-way driver was stopped and arrested on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale by the Phoenix Police Department early Friday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale Road at 1:55 a.m. Friday.

A Phoenix police officer spotted the vehicle while on the freeway, turned around and pulled him over in the HOV lane.

DPS transported the driver to the Phoenix Police Department and towed his vehicle from the scene.

Trooper Kameron Lee said this incident highlights the great cooperation between the two agencies.

At the end of 2017, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and DPS Col. Frank Milstead spoke about the "Troopers and Traffic Cops," which puts more of a focus on the two agencies working together to stop wrong-way drivers, said Lee.

This was the second wrong-way driver to be arrested this week.

Cleavon Benjamin-Jeremiah Barnes, 25, was arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Interstate 17 at Camelback Road on Wednesday morning.

Both of these arrests come just a few days after Gov. Doug Ducey announced a crackdown on wrong-way drivers in his State of the State Address.

"We're going to zero-in on these criminals with the goal of stopping these accidents and saving lives," Ducey said.

Ducey said his budget will include $1.4 million for DPS to send more troopers out on night patrol to watch for wrong-way drivers.

Ducey is also asking lawmakers to pass a bill to charge impaired wrong-way drivers with felonies even if they do not cause a deadly crash.

