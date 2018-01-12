FD: 4 adults displaced after Phoenix house fire

According to fire officials, four adults will be displaced after a fire ravaged their home early Friday morning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to fire officials, four adults will be displaced after a fire ravaged their home early Friday morning in Phoenix.

Callers reported a fire that seemed to be concentrated to the rear of the home near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road.

When crews arrived, they found the same, noting the patio had been burned and the fire had spread extensively to the eaves and attic.

Fire officials said crews also found a barbecue grill with a propane tank burning when they arrived.

Fighting the blaze was made more dangerous due to a power line that burnt through and remained energized while on the ground.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the attic while roof crews cut holes in the roofing materials to relieve the heat and smoke, fire officials said.

Luckily, the occupants were not home at the time of the fire. However, due to the damage, all four adults will be displaced.

No firefighters were injured and the fire is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.