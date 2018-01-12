Pinal County Sheriff's Office warns residents of jury duty scam

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a jury duty scam happening in the area.

According to PCSO, they received reports from people receiving calls from various law enforcement agencies claiming the individual has a warrant out for their arrest because they have missed jury duty. Residents told officials that during the call, they were instructed to pay money to avoid arrest.

"This is a nationwide scam that is targeting victims everywhere," said PCSO spokeswoman Navideh Forghani. "If you receive a call like this please hang up. If you would like to verify, contact the law enforcement agency directly."

PCSO officials said if residents receive those scam calls, authorities recommend them to file an online report to the Federal Trade Commission by going to www.ftc.gov.

Residents who believe they were scammed recently are urged to call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at (520) 866-5111.

