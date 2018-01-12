Sheriff's Office: Deaths at burned vehicle near Fort Mohave a double homicide

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at the scene of a burned vehicle appear to have been a double homicide.

The Sheriff's Office says one dead body was found Wednesday evening near the burned vehicle in a desert area east of Fort Mohave and that deputies subsequently found a second body at the scene.

No victims' identities weren't released and the Sheriff's Office says no additional information is immediately available.

