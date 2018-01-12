Phoenix mobile home destroyed by blaze, fire officials say

A late night fire completely destroyed a mobile home in Phoenix leaving one woman displaced Thursday, according to fire officials. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday at a mobile home near 41st and Southern avenues.

Crews arrived at a fully involved fire and due to the volume throughout the structure, firefighters were prevented from going inside of the mobile home to fight the blaze, said fire officials.

However, crews were able to effectively fight the fire from the exterior and prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby residences.

One woman was home at the time of the fire but she was outside of the mobile home when crews arrived. According to neighbors, another neighbor wrapped the woman in a blanket and helped her escape the fire through a window.

The woman will be displaced as a result of the fire.

No firefighters were injured during the incident and the fire is under investigation.

