Actors with cognitive & physical challenges perform in theater troupe

The curtain is going up on a very special performance.

Since August, the Detour Company Theater has been rehearsing for an upcoming performance at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. They are performing "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

The company has been around for years and it was established by a woman named Sam. It's a unique bunch of actors made up of adults with cognitive and physical challenges.

"It's a celebration of life for a group of people who were not so often celebrated. They are often overlooked, ignored and dismissed," Sam said.

One performer, Jennifer Jenkins, was born blind. She says she loves the spotlight.

"It's absolutely fabulous. I don't know what I would do if I wasn't a part of a group that makes me believe who I really am," Jenkins said.

Performances start Friday afternoon and are free to the public.

Jan. 12 - 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 - 3 p.m.

Jan. 14 - 3 p.m

For more information check out their website: https://detourcompanytheatre.org.

