Part of Los Olivos Park could be transformed into urban farm

Two Phoenicians want to transform part of a well-known park into an urban farm. They say people will be able to learn about architecture and even taste what's growing.

Against a backdrop of Camelback Mountain, Los Olivos is a popular park. People can play disc golf or soccer. But it may also soon be home to a farm - The Farm at Los Olivos.

"Food takes a long time to grow and if you knew it did take 160 days to grow a carrot, how does that change the way you think about the food you eat?" asked farmer Matthew Moore. He and restauranteur Aric Mei, behind the Parlor, want to transform 4 acres. Part of that space would include an education center for kids.

"Creighton School District, Camelback High, and they're so excited about having this amenity here," Moore said.

And, of course, there will be food.

"When you look out into the world, you see hot dogs and Twizzlers, and that's not doing a service to the food culture in this community," Mei said. The concept includes some type of cafe or restaurant.

The City would lease the park land to "The Farm." That means a few disc golf baskets may have to be moved and placed elsewhere in the park.

"This probably the only course that's fairly beginner friendly," said disc golfer Eric Weber. Weber said his concern is preserving the course for the disc golf community.

"Fortunately there's a lot of park they can make use of," he said. "I just hope they do it right."

