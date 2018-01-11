Gov. Ducey pitches plan to increase education fund

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Gov. Doug Ducey continued to pitch his education plan on Thursday.

He claims the plan would wipe out massive cuts to education made during the Great Recession. 

But the money he's offering schools next year only restores $100 million of the $113 million the governor cut in 2015, during his first year in office.

[RELATED: New report shows Arizona school funding still lagging] 

"I think you want to check your facts here on your numbers because you're talking about cuts elsewhere. We've protected K-12 education," Ducey said. 

However, a review of the governor's fiscal year 2016 budget proposal as well as the final document shows Ducey approved the cuts. 

[RELATED: Arizona school advocates react to Gov. Ducey's education funding plan]

Over the next five years, Ducey plans on adding $371 to K-12 capital budgets, which would fully restore the recession-era reductions. 

School districts have a lot of flexibility to use the money where they need it most. 

[RELATED: Ducey to push K-12 funding, opioid crackdown in Legislature]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio