Gov. Ducey pitches plan to increase education fund

Gov. Doug Ducey continued to pitch his education plan on Thursday.

He claims the plan would wipe out massive cuts to education made during the Great Recession.

But the money he's offering schools next year only restores $100 million of the $113 million the governor cut in 2015, during his first year in office.

"I think you want to check your facts here on your numbers because you're talking about cuts elsewhere. We've protected K-12 education," Ducey said.

However, a review of the governor's fiscal year 2016 budget proposal as well as the final document shows Ducey approved the cuts.

Over the next five years, Ducey plans on adding $371 to K-12 capital budgets, which would fully restore the recession-era reductions.

School districts have a lot of flexibility to use the money where they need it most.

