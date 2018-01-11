Ivy League dreams! 4 siblings from Arizona accepted at Princeton University

One Valley family is breathing a sigh of relief... and celebrating... after their son recently learned he was accepted to Princeton University.

Sara and Mario Martinez will be taking their son to Princeton in the fall after he graduates from Glendale Preparatory Academy.

But it will be a familiar trip for these parents since they have sent their three other kids to Princeton as well!

It's quite a feat, and something the family has worked hard to achieve.

Matt Martinez had his eye on Princeton early on. "I've known, like, forever, that I wanted to keep playing football and that was a good place to do that at a school I thought I could get into," he said.

Matt went on to go to Princeton, not knowing he was setting a precedent for his other three siblings.

A year later it was his brother Isaac's turn to pick a college. He found his own interests to pursue at the same Ivy League university.

"Princeton had a good running club. So, I did cross country and track in high school, and I'm on the running club there," said Isaac. "They have a good chess team; I play chess."

Isaac and Matt actually room together now, and occasionally run into another Martinez; their younger sister Alex.

"Princeton is small enough that everyone has connections to each other some way or another, so inevitably they know either Matthew or Isaac and the next question is always do you have any other family that goes here?" she said.

When it came time for sibling No. 4 to apply to college, it was pretty much a no-brainer. He applied to only one school.

"Mom and dad would always tell me, 'Wherever you go, we'll be happy.' and I was like, 'Yeah, yeah; I know.'"

We jokingly asked mom Sara if she was relieved there were no more siblings. "Yes," she laughed. "Yes, absolutely!"

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.