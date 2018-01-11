Friend Pays it Forward to Valley mom down on her luck

All Erika Flores wants is to provide a good home and good life for her 10-month-old daughter Aurora, but it hasn't been easy.

"It's been one thing after another," said Flores.

Shortly after Aurora was born last year, the Valley mom was involved in a car accident.

A few months later, it happened again, leaving Flores with an assortment of injuries and a vehicle she couldn't afford to repair.

She also needs a new place to live.

"I want to go back to work and I can't, and that just kills me," said Flores.

But through all the misfortune, the Valley mom has kept a positive attitude, pushing through the physical and emotional pain for the good of her daughter.

Close friend Tonya Dewitt has seen first-hand how hard Flores works, taking care of her daughter in spite of the hardships they've faced.

Dewitt reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward for a mom who could really use some good news.

Dewitt showed up to surprise Flores, with a CBS 5 news crew right behind her.

"I reached out to CBS 5. I know you've been struggling a lot with rent, and money and bills," Dewitt told Flores. "I love you so much, and I want to help you So on behalf of CBS 5 we want to present you with $500."

"I think that will let her know that [sic] there's somebody out there that really cares, and she's not alone," Dewitt said.

