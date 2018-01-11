Remember the Titans: Arcadia High led by 6 seniors including daughter of AZ Family reporter

The Titan girls are off to a great start, 16-1 and with six seniors leading the charge to state.

The Arcadia Titans are lead by a group of six seniors. Bryce Nixon, Lauren Dib, Dylan Watkiss, Cassidy Campbell, Taylor Houser, and Jada Dubois have their sights set on a state title run.

The Arcadia Titans have one mission.

“They know this is their last shot at possibly getting a state title,” says Ivez Machiz, the Titans' head coach. “We just committed to being the best players we can be and continually improving.”

“It’s really special because a lot of schools get transfers,” said Bryce Nixon, a senior who’s committed to U of A. “We don't do that. This is our group. This is our family.”

“It's going to take all of us to focus and not get in each other’s heads,” said Cassidy Campbell, one of the six seniors. “Not worry about the little things, and not let last year scare us."

Last season they had similar hopes but suffered a stunning second-round loss to Cienega.

“It's always in the back of our minds,” said Dylan Watkiss, a starter on the varsity since her freshman year. “I don't think we're ever going to forget it. It's definitely going to help motivate us to get farther this year. Personally, I don't want to let that happen again."

You might recognize the name Watkiss from Arizona’s Family. Dylan is the daughter of Mike Watkiss, award-winning reporter.

“He always walks really buff,” said Dylan with a smile. “I think it’s kind of funny to watch my dad go up and knock on people's doors and then they close it on him. It's hard for me to watch him on TV because he'll just come home and I'll ask him what he did today and he'll give it all over again. So I don't even need to watch the news"

Dylan seems to have inherited her old man's ability to shine on a big stage. She’s planning on playing college ball but not before one more run at a state with her Titans teammates.

